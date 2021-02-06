Macross Frontier Anime Gets Brand-New Theatrical Film Short

The live-streamed "Air Macross F Live 2021 ~Mada Mada Futari wa Kore kara! Watashi-tachi no Uta o Kike!!~" program announced on Saturday that a new Macross Frontier theatrical film short, "Gekjō-ban Tanpen Macross Frontier ~Toki no Meikyū" ( Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time), will open this year with the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! film.

The tagline on the visual by character designer Risa Ebata reads, "Can you hear these voices?"

The new short credits franchise creators Shoji Kawamori and Studio Nue with the original story, and Kawamori is also directing, writing, and storyboarding the short at Satelight . Flying Dog is producing the music.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

The " SANKYO presents Macross F Galaxy Live 2021 ~Madamada Futari wa Kore kara! Watashi-tachi no Uta o Kike!" concerts, the first standalone live Macross Frontier concerts in a "about a decade," were scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Tokyo. However, they were delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the Japanese government's declaration of the state of emergency. Instead, the singers May'n (Sheryl Nome) and Megumi Nakajima (Ranka Lee) streamed and commented on a compilation video of a 2010 concert on Saturday, before announcing the new short.