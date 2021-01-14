1st Standalone Macross Frontier Concerts in a Decade Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official Macross portal site announced on Thursday that the " SANKYO presents Macross F Galaxy Live 2021 ~Madamada Futari wa Kore kara! Watashitachi no Uta wo Kike!" concerts, the first standalone live Macross Frontier concerts in a decade, have been delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the Japanese government's declaration of the state of emergency. The staff considered holding the performances as scheduled, but ultimately decided it would be difficult for the audience to enjoy the performances with a peace of mind.

The concerts were scheduled for February 5-6 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium's Gymnasium 1 in Tokyo. The concerts were set to star May'n (Sheryl Nome) and Megumi Nakajima (Ranka Lee) as their main performers.

The Macross portal site also announced on Thursday that the final two of Macross Delta 's upcoming " SANKYO presents Walkūre Live Tour 2020-2021 ~Walkūre wa Akiramenai!!!!!~" concerts, which are scheduled for January 21-22, will start one hour earlier than planned. The concerts will now open their doors at 5:00 p.m. and start on 6:00 p.m., so that they can end before 8:00 p.m., in accordance with the Japanese government's current event guidelines. The concerts' live viewing venues will also accordingly open earlier. The staff is preparing to accept refunds for customers who would like to request them.

The real-life Walkūre idol group are performing six concerts in five cities as part of the tour. The tour started at the Zepp Fukuoka venue on December 17 and then traveled to Osaka, Nagoya, and Sapporo.

Macross Frontier 's previous solo live concert "Macross Frontier Chōjiku (Super-dimensional) Super Live: Merry Christmas Without You" was held at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo and Kobe Port Island in December 2010. A live recording of the concert with bonus footage was later released in a Blu-ray Disc+DVD set titled "Macross Frontier Chōjiku Super Live Cosmic Nyaan".

Walküre is an in-story idol unit for Macross Delta , as well as a real-life idol group. Walküre is composed of five members, including 15-year-old JUNNA , who is the singing voice of lead vocalist Mikumo Guynemer ( Ami Koshimizu voices the character's speaking voice). She is the youngest major singer in a Macross anime project thus far. The other singers in Walküre also voice their respective characters: Minori Suzuki as Freyja Wion, Kiyono Yasuno as Kaname Buccaneer, Nozomi Nishida as Makina Nakajima, and Nao Tōyama as Reina Prowler.

