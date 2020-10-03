Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!! Anime Film to Open in 2021 With More Concerts Before

Walkūre idols to tour 5 cities in Japan in December, January

The live-streamed " SANKYO presents #AirWalkūre Premium Live Tour 2020 ~Walkūre wa Akiramenai~" (Walkūre Never Gives Up) announced on Saturday that the upcoming Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! (Macross Delta the Movie: Absolute Live!!!!!!) film will open in 2021. The event also posted a key visual of the protagonist Hayate Immelman and Walkūre idol group member Freyja Wion with the tagline "Utau-koto wa ikiru-koto" (To sing is to live).

The streamed event also announced that the real-life Walkūre idol group will perform six " SANKYO presents Walkūre Premium Live Tour!!!!! 2020-2021 ~Walkūre wa Akiramenai~" concerts in five cities. The tour will start at the Zepp Fukuoka venue on December 17 and then travel to Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, and finally to Zepp Haneda (Tokyo) for two concerts on January 21 and 22.

The "Walküre Senjō no Premium Live Event at Toyosu Pit" had announced the new film in September 2018 and described the film as "entirely new" — as opposed to that year's Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre ( Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre ), which compiled earlier television anime footage with some new sequences.

Creator Shoji Kawamori had stated at the " Flying Dog 10th Anniversary Live 'Inu Fes'" event in February 2019 that he was aiming to release the new Macross Delta anime film in 2020.

The members of the idol group Walküre announced the title of the new Macross Delta film at the "Macross Crossover Live 2019" concerts in June 2019. The Walküre members noted that there are six exclamation points in the title when there are only five members, and they half-jokingly asked Kawamori for the reason. Kawamori teased that there will be a sixth performer.

The Shoji Kawamori Expo opened in June also, and the end of the exhibition revealed a story teaser for the new film:

Walküre and Delta Flight used music to save people from the Vár Syndrome, a previously unknown disease that made humans and others go berserk. However, they find themselves facing a new threat…

The Shoji Kawamori Expo had also listed the film in "20XX."

Kawamori noted at the All Japan Model and Hobby Show in September 2019 that the word "LIVE" in the title has several meanings, including the Japanese connotation of a live concert and the English connotation of a live broadcast. He also noted that the "L" in the title is in red to connotate "love." He also teased at least one new variable fighter design for the film.

The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015. Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre opened in Japan in February 2018.

Macross Delta has also inspired several manga series, a novel, and a PlayStation Vita game. The in-story idol unit Walküre also performs as an idol unit in real life, and the group holds live events.

Thanks to Gwyn Campbell for the news tip