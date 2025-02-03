2025 Doraemon Film's 2nd Trailer Unveils Aimyon's Insert Song

TOHO began streaming the second full trailer for Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise , on Tuesday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!) by Aimyon .

Image via natalie.mu © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

The film is slated to open in Japan on March 7.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan last March. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.

