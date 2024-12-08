2025 Doraemon Film's New Trailer Reviews Aimyon's Theme Song

Singer, who is friends with's voice actress, wrote song just for this film

The staff for Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise , debuted a new trailer video and main poster visual on Sunday. The trailer announces and previews the ending theme song "Sketch" by singer-songwriter Aimyon .

Image via natalie.mu © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Aimyon created the song specifically for the film, and she said, "It finally came! My dream came true!" She happens to be friends with the current voice of Doraemon , Wasabi Mizuta , so she paid a surprise visit to Mizuta on the first day of film's dialogue recording session to tell her in person about earning this gig. Mizuta told her, "Your dream really did finally come true," and they cried while hugging.

Image via Doraemon franchise's YouTube channel © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Ōji Suzuka will guest star in the movie as Paru, a mysterious art dealer in Artoria.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itо̄ ( Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.

The film is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan last March. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.

Source: Comic Natalie