Live-Action Trillion Game Film's 2nd Teaser Reveals More Returning Cast

The official website for the upcoming live-action film of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga began streaming the second teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The teaser reveals cast members returning from the live-action series.

The returning cast members include Kōsuke Suzuki as Tōru Hebishima, Kenjirō Tsuda as Kunugi, Terunosuke Takezai as Tadanori Nagase, Yoshitaka Hara as Shingo Sakura, Akari Akase as Mizuki, and Jun Kunimura as Kazuma Kokuryū.

The film will open in Japan on February 14.

The film features an original story where Trillion Game has become one of the largest corporations in Japan and is set to take on its next venture with the opening of Japan's first casino resort.

The film will feature a returning cast, including Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man as protagonist Haru Tennōji, and Hayato Sano as Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Mio Imada , Riko Fukumoto , and Kouji Kikkawa will reprise their roles as YURiKA Kokuryuu, Rinrin Takahashi, and Kazuki Kedouin, respectively.

Yoshiaki Murao is returning to direct the film, and Daisuke Habara is returning to write the script. Hideaki Kimura will compose the music.

The 10-episode live-action series premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Netflix began streaming the series worldwide in October 2023.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime the premiered on October 3, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year), for a half-year run.