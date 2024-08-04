News
Crunchyroll to Stream Honey Lemon Soda, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor, Trillion Game Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Crunchyroll announced on Saturday during its industry panel at the ANImagic 2024 convention in Germany that it has acquired the upcoming anime series Honey Lemon Soda, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor, and Trillion Game, and the second season of Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Mayu Murata's Honey Lemon Soda manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime will premiere in Japan in January 2025 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The anime stars Kana Ichinose as Uka Ishimori and Shōgo Yano as Kai Miura.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
In middle school, Uka Ishimori was nicknamed “Stone.”
In order to change herself, she enrolled in Hachimitsu High School, known for its culture of student liberty. Seated in at the desk next to her in the same class is Kai Miura, a coolly freewheeling boy with lemon-colored hair. In truth, Uka met Kai once in middle school, and decided to attend Hachimitsu based on a single word he said to her.To Uka, the popular Kai is a distant presence.
Yet somehow, Kai starts to look after Uka. With Kai encouraging her, Uka gradually begins to fit in with her classmates…
But...Uka's world is gradually changing with Kai's presence. —
Now, I am in the center of the endlessly spreading light.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Sarasa Nagase's The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor (Yarinaoshi Reijō wa Ryūtei Heika o Kōryaku-chū) novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime will debut in Japan in October.
The anime stars:
- Shū Uchida as Jill Cervel
- Kikunosuke Toya as Hadis Teos Rave
- Shiori Izawa as Rave
- Mari Hino as Camila
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Zeke
Crunchyroll describes the series:
Jill breaks out of prison the night before she's set to be executed by her fiancé, Crown Prince Gerald. She's struck by an arrow while escaping, but instead of dying, she's transported six years into the past—to the night she and Gerald met. Desperate to alter fate, she instead proposes to the first man she sees, Hadis Teos Rave, her enemy in the future. This is her last chance to get it right!
Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami's Trillion Game manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime will premiere in October on TBS and other channels in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Haru Tennōji
- Shōya Ishige as Manabu "Gaku" Taira
- M.A.O as Kirika Kokuryu
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kazuki Kedōin
- Yuki Tanaka as Rinrin Takahashi
- Takaya Hashi as Kazuma Kokuryu
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Nagase
- Shion Wakayama as Mizuki
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they'll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?
Crunchyroll will stream the second season anime of Akira Amano's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.
The new season will debut in October. Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty.
The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.
Crunchyroll describes the anime's first season:
Ron Kamonohashi was once regarded as a genius at the top detective training academy. But after a fatal mistake, he was expelled and forbidden to become a detective. Years later, police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on Ron's door seeking help on a serial murder case. He finds Ron, now a messy-haired recluse, who agrees. Together, this mismatched detective team begins solving their first mystery!
