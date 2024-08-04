Crunchyroll to Stream Honey Lemon Soda, The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor, Trillion Game Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday during its industry panel at the ANImagic 2024 convention in Germany that it has acquired the upcoming anime series Honey Lemon Soda , The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor , and Trillion Game , and the second season of Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions .

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Mayu Murata/SHUEISHA・Honey Lemon Soda Production Committee

Honey Lemon Soda

will stream the anime of'smanga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will premiere in Japan in January 2025 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. The anime stars Kana Ichinose as Uka Ishimori and Shōgo Yano as Kai Miura.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In middle school, Uka Ishimori was nicknamed “Stone.” In order to change herself, she enrolled in Hachimitsu High School, known for its culture of student liberty. Seated in at the desk next to her in the same class is Kai Miura, a coolly freewheeling boy with lemon-colored hair. In truth, Uka met Kai once in middle school, and decided to attend Hachimitsu based on a single word he said to her.To Uka, the popular Kai is a distant presence. Yet somehow, Kai starts to look after Uka. With Kai encouraging her, Uka gradually begins to fit in with her classmates… But...Uka's world is gradually changing with Kai's presence. — Now, I am in the center of the endlessly spreading light.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

will stream the anime of's) novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will debut in Japan in October.

The anime stars:

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Jill breaks out of prison the night before she's set to be executed by her fiancé, Crown Prince Gerald. She's struck by an arrow while escaping, but instead of dying, she's transported six years into the past—to the night she and Gerald met. Desperate to alter fate, she instead proposes to the first man she sees, Hadis Teos Rave, her enemy in the future. This is her last chance to get it right!

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Riichiro Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami/Shogakukan/Anime Trillion Game Partners

Trillion Game

will stream the anime ofand'smanga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime will premiere in October on TBS and other channels in Japan.

The anime stars:

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Old schoolmates Haru and Gaku will do anything to achieve success. And success to them means earning a trillion dollars! But to do so, they'll need to take full advantage of their own unique skills. Haru is a persuasive and confident speaker who can connect with anyone, while Gaku, although awkward, is an expert programmer. Will their combined talents be enough to make their dream a reality?

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © 天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri

will stream the second season anime of's) manga in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

The new season will debut in October. Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty.

The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions .

Crunchyroll describes the anime's first season:

Ron Kamonohashi was once regarded as a genius at the top detective training academy. But after a fatal mistake, he was expelled and forbidden to become a detective. Years later, police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on Ron's door seeking help on a serial murder case. He finds Ron, now a messy-haired recluse, who agrees. Together, this mismatched detective team begins solving their first mystery!

