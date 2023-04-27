The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor Light Novels Get Anime

© Sarasa Nagase, Mitsuya Fuji, Kadokawa, Cross Infinite World

announced on Friday that'snovel series has an anime adaptation in the works. Kadoakwa did not reveal the format or debut date for the anime.

Cross Infinite World is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Jill is sentenced to death by the crown prince, her fiancé. But just before she dies, she's sent back in time six years to the party where their engagement had been decided. To avoid this route of ruin, Jill immediately proposes to the person standing behind her…but it's the man who was her greatest enemy, Emperor Hadis?! Jill knows all about his future descent into evil. She quickly retracts the proposal, but the delighted Hadis takes her back to his castle and makes her a meal. Completely won over by the food, Jill makes a life-changing decision… “I'm going to reform—no, I'm going to make you happy!” It's time to redo this life with the enemy!

Nagase began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019. The latest chapter debuted on April 26. Kadokawa published the first print volume with illustrations by Fuji in March 2020, and the sixth volume shipped on Friday. Cross Infinite World released the first novel volume digitally on March 28.

Anko Yuzu launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth volume in December 2022. Yen Press licensed the manga in English with the title The Second-Chance Noble Daughter Sets Out to Conquer the Dragon Emperor , and will release the first manga volume in August.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.