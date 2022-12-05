Cross Infinite World Announces 4 New Light Novel Licenses, 2 Audiobooks

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor, The Abandoned Heiress Gets Rich with Alchemy and Scores an Enemy General! , more

Cross Infinite World announced on Saturday that it has licensed four light novel series. The company also revealed two audiobook releases.

Title: The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

Creators: Sarasa Nagase (author) Mitsuya Fuji (artist)

Release Date: March 29 (digital), TBA (physical)

Synopsis: Jill is sentenced to death by the crown prince, her fiancé. But just before she dies, she's sent back in time six years to the party where their engagement had been decided. To avoid this route of ruin, Jill immediately proposes to the person standing behind her…but it's the man who was her greatest enemy, Emperor Hadis?! Jill knows all about his future descent into evil. She quickly retracts the proposal, but the delighted Hadis takes her back to his castle and makes her a meal. Completely won over by the food, Jill makes a life-changing decision… “I'm going to reform—no, I'm going to make you happy!” It's time to redo this life with the enemy!



Title: The Abandoned Heiress Gets Rich with Alchemy and Scores an Enemy General!

Creators: Miyako Tsukahara (author), Satsuki Sheena (artist)

Release Date: January 31 (digital), TBA (physical)

Synopsis: Chloe is an alchemist of (self-proclaimed) rare beauty. She used to be the esteemed daughter of a duke, but three years ago her engagement was suddenly annulled and she was stripped of her title and privileges! With nowhere else to go, she became an alchemist's apprentice until she was rich enough to have her own alchemy shop in the royal capital! Now a penny-pincher, Chloe goes out of her way to purchase Julius, the former general of an enemy kingdom dubbed the Black Prince for his cruel nature and cold-heartedness! She purchased him to be her bodyguard so she can more efficiently gather materials for alchemy, but his personality is just awful! And yet, Chloe finds herself slowly drawn to Julius despite his incessant teasing... What kind of love will bloom between this gorgeous alchemist and her snarky, tsundere general?!



Title: Revolutionary Reprise of the Blue Rose Princess

Creators: Roku Kaname (author), Hazuki Futaba (artist)

Release Date: March 28 (digital), TBA (physical)

Synopsis: On the night of the Star Festival, an event to celebrate the founding of the proud, illustrious Kingdom of Heilland, Queen Alicia was stabbed through the chest and killed by revolutionary soldiers storming the castle… Or so she thought. Princess Alicia wakes on the morning of her 10th birthday, memories of the “Night of the Revolution” fresh in her mind, and realizes that she has been given a chance to redo her life. It's not long before she comes face to face with the handsome and mysterious young man who killed her last time… Granted a chance at redemption by the whims of fate, Alicia works to change the disastrous future, this time with revolutionary mastermind turned princess aide Clovis by her side!



Title: The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess

Creators: Makino Maebaru (author), Hachi Uehara (artist)

Release Date: February 28 (digital), TBA (physical)

Synopsis: As the only priestess on the frontlines in the war against monsters, Monica worked hard to fulfill her duties and her incredible power earned her a place by the crown prince's side as his fiancée. Except that power came with an added nuisance—the ability to rouse the baser instincts of those affected! When the crown prince found out, he cursed her as a wanton priestess and ended their engagement. Naturally, the news of an indecent holy woman spread like wildfire throughout the nation. While Monica struggled to manage the upheaval in her life, Richard, a battle comrade, approached her with an offer. “Will you come to my country? My elder brother and his wife are in need of a priestess because they're barren.” But Monica didn't know a crucial truth. He was the emperor's younger brother! An effusive and sparklingly pure love story unfolds between an overly doting imperial prince and a workaholic priestess with an unfortunate talent!



Cross Infinite World has releases audiobook versions of I'd Rather Have a Cat than a Harem! by Kosuzu Kobato and Hinano Chano with narration by Jennifer Aquino and Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with my Beloved Hound by Ryūō and Ririnra with narration by Jonathan Todd Ross . The former's second audiobook volume will debut in January and the latter's second volume will launch on January 17.

