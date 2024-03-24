Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October

The staff for the anime of Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga revealed on Sunday that the second season will debut in October. The staff also revealed a new visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

Yōhei Azakami returns as Ron Kamonohashi with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as his antagonist Mylo Moriarty.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©天野明/集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

The first season premiered on October 2 on the, and other channels.is streamed the anime as it aired under the title

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) directed the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , oversaw the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) adapted the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) composed the music at Kadokawa .

Amano ( Reborn! , ēlDLIVE ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on March 4.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.