Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Unveils '1st Season's' October Debut, Main Cast

Kadokawa announced on Sunday the main cast and October premiere for the "1st season" of the anime of Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga.

The main cast members are:

Yōhei Azakami (left in image above) as Ron Kamonohashi

(left in image above) as Ron Kamonohashi Junya Enoki (right) as Totomaru "Toto" Ishiki

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , is overseeing the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is adapting the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) is composing the music at Kadokawa .

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

Amano launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's ninth volume on January 4.

Amano launched the Reborn! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018. Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America. The manga has inspired four stage plays.

Amano launched the ēlDLIVE manga on Shonen Jump+ 's predecessor app Jump Live in August 2013. The manga switched to Shonen Jump+ when the app launched in September 2014. The manga ended in November 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in February 2019. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English digitally in September-October 2014 as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and it later published the manga digitally and in print.

An ēlDLIVE television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.