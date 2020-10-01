Reborn!'s Akira Amano Briefly Listed as Launching New Manga

Kamonosaki Ron no Kindan Suiri mystery manga centers on unique detective

The Shonen Jump+ website briefly listed an upcoming new manga by Akira Amano on Wednesday. The manga is titled Kamonosaki Ron no Kindan Suiri (Ron Kamonosaki's Forbidden Deduction), and is teased as a mystery manga centering on a unique detective. The listing stated the manga would debut on October 11.

Amano launched the Reborn! manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018. Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America. The manga has inspired three stage plays, and a fourth stage play is scheduled for November.

Amano launched the ēlDLIVE manga on Shonen Jump+ 's predecessor app Jump Live in August 2013. The manga switched to Shonen Jump+ when the app launched in September 2014. The manga ended in November 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in February 2019. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English digitally in September-October 2014 as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and it later published the manga digitally and in print.

A television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

