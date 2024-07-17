Karin Anzai's It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love Manga Gets Live-Action Film (Updated)

Series launched in 2020

Manga creator Karin Anzai confirmed the news on July 19.

Image via Amazon Japan © Karin Anzai, Hakusensha

Hakusensha 's listing of this year's 16th issue of its Hana to Yume magazine on Thursday shows the issue's cover art. According to the listing, a live-action film of Karin Anzai 's It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love ( Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen ) manga has been green-lit.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Sana Chiken loves good-looking guys more than anything. After enrolling at Minowa General Highschool in hopes of meeting her ideal man, she finds Udo Kanato, a man blessed with looks from the gods themselves. However, she quickly finds herself in a predicament! Due to skipping too many classes, Udo is set to be expelled! Unless she can help leverage his good looks and get the school's social media account to 100000 followers, Sana's dreamboat will disappear from her life forever. The story follows the pair and their changing relationship as they try to prevent Udo's expulsion.

Azai launched It Takes More than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love ( Kao Dake ja Suki ni Narimasen ) in Hana to Yume in 2020. Hakusensha shipped the 10th volume in March 19, and the 11th will ship on July 19. Comikey licensed the series in English in 2021.



Source: Hakusensha