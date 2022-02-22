Kodansha Asks Fans to 'Look Forward to Atsushi Ohkubo's Next Work' in Final Chapter of Fire Force

This year's 13th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published the final chapter of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga on Tuesday. On the final page of the manga, a note from the editorial department asked fans to "look forward to Atsushi Ohkubo 's next work. Ohkubo had stated in May 2020 in the manga's 23rd volume, "the story is also in its final stage, and for me, I plan for this to be my last manga, so please accompany me until the very end."

Many manga magazines use this stock phrase whenever a manga ends, so it is currently unclear if Ohkubo will actually launch another work in the future.

The same issue also teased that there will be an "important announcement" for the franchise soon.

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. The 33rd volume will ship on March 17, and the 34th and final volume will ship in May. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The series had a "second chapter" that premiered in July 2020 and ran for 24 episodes.

In the manga's final chapter, [Highlight the following text to read the spoilers.] [ the chapter hinted in the story and through the final words in English "Next is Soul World" that the manga is connected to Ohkubo's other manga Soul Eater . ]