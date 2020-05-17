Atsushi Ohkubo Hints Fire Force Manga is Near Finale, Will be His Final Manga

Manga inspired TV anime last July with 2nd season in the works

Atsushi Ohkubo hinted in the author commentary in the 23rd volume of the Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga on Friday that the manga was in its final stage. Ohkubo stated, "the story is also in its final stage, and for me, I plan for this to be my last manga, so please accompany me until the very end." The manga's 24th volume is scheduled for release on July 17.

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered last July, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. The series will get a "second chapter" that is scheduled to premiere this summer. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July.