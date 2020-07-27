Toonami Premieres Fire Force Anime's 2nd Season on October 24

The official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami block announced on Monday that the second season of the Fire Force anime will premiere on October 24. The block will rerun the anime's first season, starting with the 15th episode, on August 8 at 1:00 a.m. EDT (effectively August 9).

The account also revealed that the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime will return to the Toonami block on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively Sunday).

The anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga premiered on July 3. The FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention debuted the first two English-dubbed episodes of the second season on the same day. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Funimation is streaming the anime's English dub .

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The rest of the staff are returning from the previous season, including Kazuhiro Miwa as chief animator, Naoko Satou as color designer, director of photography Yousuke Motoki , Ryō Ōhashi for VFX, Kiyoshi Hirose as editor, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Kenichiro Suehiro as composer.

Aimer performs the new opening song "SPARK-AGAIN" for the season. Cider Girl performs the ending theme song.

The first season premiered in July 2019, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Ohkubo hinted in May that the manga was in its final stage, and is also planning for the manga to be his "last manga." Kodansha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on July 17. Kodansha Comics released the 19th volume in English digitally on June 23.

Thanks to Nicholas Reichling for the news tip.