FunimationCon Virtual Event Debuts Deca-Dence, By the Grace of the Gods Anime Before Japan Premieres

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will debut at its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention the first episode of the original television anime series Deca-Dence ahead of its July 8 premiere in Japan and the first episode of the By the Grace of the Gods anime ahead of its fall premiere. The convention will also debut the first two English-dubbed episodes of the second season of the Fire Force anime.

FunimationCon will screen Deca-Dence on Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT alongside commentary from director Yuzuru Tachikawa and Studio NuT producer Takuya Tsunoki . The virtual convention will preview By the Grace of the Gods on Friday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The online event will debut the Fire Force second season's English dub on Friday at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The Deca-Dence anime will premiere in Japan on July 8 at 11:30 p.m. on AT-X . It will also run on the Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS 11. The anime will premiere on the Abema TV streaming service in Japan on July 8 at 24:00 (effectively, July 9 at midnight), and it will be available on the d Anime Store and other services.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Many years have passed since humanity was driven to the brink of extinction by the sudden emergence of the unknown life forms Gadoll. Those humans that survived now dwell in a 3000 meter-high mobile fortress Deca-dence built to protect themselves from the Gadoll threat. Denizens of Deca-dence fall into two categories: Gears, warriors who fight the Gadoll daily, and Tankers, those without the skills to fight. One day, Natsume, a Tanker girl who dreams of becoming a Gear meets surly Kaburagi, an armor repairman of Deca-dence. This chance meeting between the seemingly two opposites, the girl with a positive attitude who never gives up on her dreams and the realist who has given up on his, will eventually shake the future course of this world.

The anime adaptation of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series will premiere this fall. Funimation is co-producing the anime, and will stream the series.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

The second season of the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga will premiere on MBS , TBS , BS-TBS , Miyazaki Broadcasting , Shin-etsu Broadcasting , and Oita Broadcasting System on July 3. It will then debut on Shizuoka Broadcasting System and Sanyo Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi , Iwate Broadcasting , and Kumamoto Broadcasting .

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019, and the 24th and final episode aired in December 2019. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019.

Funimation will hold FunimationCon 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more." The event will host Blue Encount , FLOW , KANA-BOON , and Luna Haruna .

Sources: Press release, Funimation