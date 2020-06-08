News
FunimationCon Virtual Event to Host Blue Encount, FLOW, KANA-BOON, Luna Haruna
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Funimation announced on Monday that its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention will host Blue Encount, FLOW, KANA-BOON, and Luna Haruna. In cooperation with Sony Music Labels, the Japanese artists will provide a "special message," concert footage, and music videos for the event, which will include a DJ set by DJ MarGenal.
FunimationCon is also partnering with Sacra Music to offer a 2019 SACRA MUSIC Festival event streamed performance. Additionally, the event will host panels with the English voice casts of Fruits Basket, One Piece, and Fire Force. Funimation will announce additional panels, cosplay programming, and previews for the virtual convention in the coming weeks.
The Blue Encount band consists of Shun'ichi Tanabe, Yūta Tsujimura, Yoshihide Takamura, and Yūya Eguchi. They have performed theme songs for anime such as My Hero Academia, Gintama, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Banana Fish, and Ahiru no Sora.
FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven, EUREKA SEVEN AO, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins, Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Durarara!!×2 Ketsu, Tales of Zestiria the X, Heroman, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments, Samurai Flamenco, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.
KANA-BOON consists of vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi, guitarist Hayato Koga, and drummer Takahiro Koizumi. The group have performed theme songs for the Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, The Perfect Insider, and Karakuri Circus anime series, and the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- anime film. Most recently, they performed the opening theme song for the Sarazanmai anime.
Luna Haruna has performed theme songs for Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, Sword Art Online, High School Fleet, Fate/Zero, Urahara, and Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs.
Funimation will hold Funimation Con 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."
Source: Press release