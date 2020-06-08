FunimationCon Virtual Event to Host Blue Encount, FLOW, KANA-BOON, Luna Haruna

Musical guests offer "special message," performance footage

Funimation announced on Monday that its FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention will host Blue Encount , FLOW , KANA-BOON , and Luna Haruna . In cooperation with Sony Music Labels, the Japanese artists will provide a "special message," concert footage, and music videos for the event, which will include a DJ set by DJ MarGenal.

FunimationCon is also partnering with Sacra Music to offer a 2019 SACRA MUSIC Festival event streamed performance. Additionally, the event will host panels with the English voice casts of Fruits Basket , One Piece , and Fire Force . Funimation will announce additional panels, cosplay programming, and previews for the virtual convention in the coming weeks.

The Blue Encount band consists of Shun'ichi Tanabe , Yūta Tsujimura , Yoshihide Takamura , and Yūya Eguchi . They have performed theme songs for anime such as My Hero Academia , Gintama , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Banana Fish , and Ahiru no Sora .

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippuden , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .

KANA-BOON consists of vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi , guitarist Hayato Koga, and drummer Takahiro Koizumi. The group have performed theme songs for the Naruto Shippuden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , The Perfect Insider , and Karakuri Circus anime series, and the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- anime film. Most recently, they performed the opening theme song for the Sarazanmai anime.

Luna Haruna has performed theme songs for Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , Sword Art Online , High School Fleet , Fate/Zero , Urahara , and Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs .

Funimation will hold Funimation Con 2020 on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."

