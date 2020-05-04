Funimation to Hold Virtual Anime Convention in July

Funimation announced on Monday that it will hold the Funimation Con 2020 virtual anime convention on July 3-4. The company describes the event as "A two-day stream of cosplay meetups, industry panels, Q&A sessions, and more."

The Anime Lockdown virtual convention also ran from May 1-3. The event included industry panels, guests including voice actors, and a variety of other anime-related programming.

This year's Anime Expo convention was planned for July 2-5 in Los Angeles. The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation announced on April 17 that the event has been cancelled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

Source: Funimation