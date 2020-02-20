By the Grace of the Gods Fantasy Light Novel Series Gets Anime

Roy's isekai story about businessman reincarnated to train slimes

The official website of publisher Hobby Japan revealed on Thursday that author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works. The announcement did not reveal the format of the anime.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2015, and it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan began publishing the story in print with art by Ririnra with the first volume in September 2017. Hobby Japan will ship the eighth volume on Saturday .

Ranran launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in November 2017. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume last October. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume this November.