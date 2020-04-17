Funimation Co-Produces By the Grace of the Gods TV Anime Scheduled for Fall

Staff, cast, visual, teaser video revealed

Funimation announced on Friday that it is co-producing the anime adaptation of author Roy and illustrator Ririnra 's By the Grace of the Gods ( Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko ) light novel series. Funimation and the anime's website also revealed a teaser video, a visual, a cast member, and the show's main staff.

The anime will premiere this fall, and Funimation will stream the series.

Takeyuki Yanase ( In Another World With My Smartphone , If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) is directing the anime at Maho Film ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is the story editor and screenwriter.

The anime will star Azusa Tadokoro as Ryoma.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Under the protection of the gods, a relaxed life with slimes in another world begins!

One day, the life of middle-aged Japanese businessman Ryoma Takebayashi came to a rather sudden and disappointing end. Ryoma had never had a blessed life, but after his death, three great gods sought his cooperation and reincarnated him as a child in another world with swords and magic!

Receiving a most cordial and divine welcome from the gods, Ryoma decides to live leisurely on his own in the forest for the time being. Working diligently at magic and hunting, Ryoma's greatest passion comes to be researching his tamed slimes?! Training a variety of slimes (some newly discovered), the curtain rises on this easygoing life fantasy celebrating a second life with kind people in another world!

Roy began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014, before ending it and launching a new version of the story in 2015. The newer serialization is ongoing.

Ranran launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Manga Up! app in November 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume this November.