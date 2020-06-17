Fire Force Anime Season 2 Premieres on July 3

The official Twitter account for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga posted a photograph on Tuesday that revealed the July 3 premiere date for the anime's second season on TBS . The photograph shows the advertising that debuted on the platforms at Tokyo Station and other train stations in the Kanto area.

Aimer is performing the new opening song "SPARK-AGAIN" for the season. Cider Girl will perform the ending theme song.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The rest of the staff are returning from the previous anime, including Kazuhiro Miwa as chief animator, Naoko Satou as color designer, director of photography Yousuke Motoki , Ryō Ōhashi for VFX, Kiyoshi Hirose as editor, Jin Aketagawa as sound director, and Kenichiro Suehiro as composer.