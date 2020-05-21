The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga unveiled a new promotional video, visual, cast, staff, and July premiere for the anime's second season on Friday. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming an English-subtitled version of the video, which reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "SPARK-AGAIN" by Aimer .

Miyuri Shimabukuro joins the anime's cast as the new character Kasugatani Inka (seen below), a thrill-seeker who hates boredom. Together with her companions, she arrives to loot places where spontaneous combustion occurs. Her powers awaken after a certain incident.

Tatsumi Minakawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda joins returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara join Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato joins returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano replaces Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director.

The rest of the staff are returning from the previous anime, including Kazuhiro Miwa as chief animator, Naoko Satou as color designer, director of photography Yousuke Motoki , Ryō Ōhashi for VFX, editor Kiyoshi Hirose , sound director Jin Aketagawa , and composer Kenichiro Suehiro .

The second season will have a returning cast and staff.

The first season premiered last July, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27 last year. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Ohkubo hinted earlier this month that the manga was in its final stage, and is also planning for the manga to be his "last manga." Kodansha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics released the 18th volume in English on March 24.

Update: Added new staff members. Thanks DatRandomDude.