Voice Actor Junya Enoki Tests Positive for COVID-19

Talent agency Atomic Monkey announced on Tuesday that voice actor Junya Enoki has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the agency, Enoki began feeling discomfort in his throat on Monday morning, and also had a fever. He took a PCR test on Monday and the result came back positive on the same day. The company added that Enoki is focusing on recovering under the guidance of health care professionals.

Enoki stated on his Twitter account that he will take a break from work activities while he recovers.

Enoki has voiced such roles as Yūji Itadori ( Jujutsu Kaisen ), Takeru Takaishi ( Digimon Adventure tri. ), Shousuke Komi ( Komi Can't Communicate ), Pannacotta Fugo ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ), Hiro ( Drifting Dragons ), Mikoto Shiratori ( Salaryman's Club ), Shūta Aoi ( Tokyo 24th Ward ), and Nasa Yuzaki ( TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ), among others.



