Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Teases 'Important Announcement' After Selling 7.2 Million Tickets in 38 Days

Film is now #39 all-time film in Japan, projected to top 10 billion yen this week

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film has sold 7,191,107 tickets for 9,839,644,200 yen (about US$85.1 million) in the 38 days since it opened on December 24. Since the film earned 500 million yen this past week, Oricon projects that it will surpass 10 billion yen this week.

The film's official website also revealed on Monday that four cast members — Megumi Ogata , Kana Hanazawa , Yūichi Nakamura , and Takahiro Sakurai — will appear at the film's first post-opening stage greeting event at Tokyo's TOHO CINEMAS Hibiya on February 12. The event, which will stream live to theaters throughout Japan, will reveal an "important announcement."

The film is now the 39th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history, after topping such films as The Adventures of Milo and Otis , Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 , Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would also be #47 among Box Office Mojo's highest-earning films that opened in 2021 worldwide, above Mortal Kombat. (It would be #49 on The Numbers' list of 2021 films worldwide, above Mortal Kombat and below Wrath of Man.)

The film is still outpacing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , last year's highest-earning film in Japan which sold 5,088,007 tickets for 7,799,314,050 yen (about US$71.7 million) in its first 42 days. The final Evangelion film eventually ended its Japanese box office run with a final total of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX screenings. The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.