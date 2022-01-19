MBS President Comments on Possible Season 2 for Jujutsu Kaisen Anime

The president of the MBS television channel Yōichi Mushiaki commented on a possible second season for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime during an online press conference held on Wednesday. In the press conference, Mushiaki stated, "At this time I'd like you all to wait for us to state a concrete plan. However, I think we can provide a development that will meet expectations."

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The anime is based on Gege Akutami 's manga of the same name.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24, and it has sold 6,288,404 tickets for 8,576,429,150 yen (about US$74.9 million) in its first 24 days. The film is now the 64th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history. The film is based on Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.



