Radiation House Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga is getting a live-action film that will open in Japan on April 29.

Masayuki Suzuki , a director of the live-action series adaptation, is directing the film. Live-action series writer Haruka Ōkita is writing the film's script. TOHO is distributing the film.

The film will feature a returning cast from the live-action series, including Masataka Kubota as radiology technician Iori Igarashi, Tsubasa Honda as An Amakasu, and Alice Hirose as Hirono Hirose.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation premiered in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered on Fuji TV in October. Suzuki, Shigeyuki Aizawa, and Yūsuke Mito are directing the second season, with scripts by Ōkita.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 17, and it will publish the 12th volume on December 17.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie