Radiation House Manga Gets 2nd Live-Action Series

1st season of live-action adaptation of medical drama manga premiered April 2019

This year's 12th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that the live-action series adaptation of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga will have a second season that will premiere in October.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in December. The first season of the live-action series premiered in April 2019.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.