Gemdrops, Broccoli Reveal New Etrange Overlord Game

Game based on Roman Kitayama's Etrange Overlord novel series

Developer Gemdrops and publisher Broccoli revealed on Thursday that they are developing a new game based on Roman Kitayama's Etrange Overlord novel series.

Image courtesy of Broccoli © SuperNiche LLC.

Shinichirō Ōtsuka ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is the character designer. Tsunomaki Watame, a VTuber from hololive, is performing the theme song "Etrange Overlord" composed by Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu .

The game will be featured at this year's Tokyo Game Show from September 26-29. The event will feature a demo, reveal a promotional video, and preview the theme song.

Kitayama debuted the Etrange Overlord: Hansei Shinai Akuyaku Reijо̄, Jigoku ni Ochite Kareinaru Happy Life Musо̄ web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu in February 2023. The story follows Etrange, a villainess who was executed. When she woke up, she fell into hell and began to enjoy it there.

Hekaton launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh in March. Kadokawa will release the first compiled book volume on September 27.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.