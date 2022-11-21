Kodansha's Shonen Magazine R Ends Publication in January

will reveal fates of currently running manga in December

The December issue of Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R announced on Sunday that the magazine will end its publication in its February 2023 issue, which will release on January 20.

The magazine will announce when and where (and in what medium) its running manga serializations will move to its January 2023 issue, which will release on December 20. The magazine currently serializes the manga series Peach Boy Riverside , Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence , and My Life as Inukai-san's Dog , among others.

The magazine launched in April 2015 as a supplement for Monthly Shonen Magazine , and originally published a new issue once every two months.

The magazine switched to a digital-only and monthly publishing schedule in December 2019.

