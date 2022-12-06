News
Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine Gets New Web Publication
The January 2023 issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine (issue cover pictured at right) announced on Tuesday that the magazine will launch a web publication titled Getsu Maga Kichi (Monthly Magazine Base) in February.
The web publication will feature many original serializations. Kodansha describes the new publication as creating a "secret base" just for readers.
The magazine is currently serializing Adachitoka's Noragami: Stray God, Hiroki Yagami's Dear Boys Act 4, Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase's In/Spectre, and Tomo Takeuchi's Welcome to the Ballroom manga series, among others.
The magazine serialized Kenji Saitō and Parabora's Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated!, Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu's Love After World Domination, Naoshi Arakawa's Farewell, My Dear Cramer and Your Lie in April, Yo Asami's Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at 16, and Kazumasa Hirai and Ryoichi Ikegami's Spider-Man manga series, among others.
