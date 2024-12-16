News
Makoto Kudo's My Awkward Senpai Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A teaser website opened on Monday and revealed the television anime adaptation of Makoto Kudo's My Awkward Senpai (Bukiyō na Senpai.) manga, slated for 2025 debut. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual and promotional video, main staff, and cast.
Lynn will voice the protagonist Azusa Kannawa (featured in the teaser visual below):
Kudo also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:
Ayumu Kotake (Acro Trip) is directing the anime at Studio Elle. Mio Inoue (Slow Start, Wonderful Precure!) is in charge of series scripts, Kenrō Tokuda (Acro Trip chief animation director) is designing the characters, and Kōji Fujimoto is composing the music.Comikey and Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service both publish the manga in English digitally. Manga UP! describes the story:
Kannawa-senpai is considered many things, but smooth is definitely not one of them. Then she meets Kamegawa, her new Kouhai. He's cute, a little nerdy, and easy to talk to. How will this awkward Senpai be able to handle these new feelings?!
Kudo first posted the manga on their X/Twitter account in March 2019. The manga started serializing in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in December 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on August 23.
Sources: My Awkward Senpai anime's teaser website, Comic Natalie