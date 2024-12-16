Makoto Kudo's My Awkward Senpai Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A teaser website opened on Monday and revealed the television anime adaptation of Makoto Kudo 's My Awkward Senpai ( Bukiyō na Senpai. ) manga, slated for 2025 debut. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual and promotional video, main staff, and cast.

Lynn will voice the protagonist Azusa Kannawa (featured in the teaser visual below):

Image via My Awkward Senpai anime's teaser website © Makoto Kudo/SQUARE ENIX ©工藤マコト/SQUARE ENIX･不器用な先輩。製作委員会

Kudo also drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image via My Awkward Senpai anime's teaser website © Makoto Kudo/SQUARE ENIX

Ayumu Kotake ( Acro Trip ) is directing the anime at Studio Elle . Mio Inoue ( Slow Start , Wonderful Precure! ) is in charge of series scripts, Kenrō Tokuda ( Acro Trip chief animation director) is designing the characters, and Kōji Fujimoto is composing the music.

Image via Amazon Japan © Makoto Kudo, Square Enix

Kannawa-senpai is considered many things, but smooth is definitely not one of them. Then she meets Kamegawa, her new Kouhai. He's cute, a little nerdy, and easy to talk to. How will this awkward Senpai be able to handle these new feelings?!

and'sservice both publish the manga in English digitally.describes the story:

Kudo first posted the manga on their X/Twitter account in March 2019. The manga started serializing in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in December 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on August 23.

