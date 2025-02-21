Sae-ron Kim's Final Film Based on Webtoon to Release Later This Year

Live-action project based on Every Day We webtoon to include both theatrical film, series

Image via isplus.com © Wolf of Wisdom

The late actress Sae-ron Kim's final film, Every Day We, is set for a theatrical release as early as this fall.

Director Min-jae Kim confirmed in an interview with Yonhap News Agency (YNA) on Thursday that the film is currently in the editing process and is expected to be released either in the fall or winter.

Based on the webtoon of the same name on Kakao Page , Every Day We is a coming-of-age story about first love and friendship during school days. Sae-ron Kim plays Yeoul Han, a high school student passionate about basketball, while Chae-min Lee portrays her childhood friend Ho-soo Oh, who harbors a crush on her.

The project was filmed in 2021 and is being adapted into both a film and a seven-part live-action series. The movie will be released first, followed by the series.

Min-jae Kim shared that the film was initially planned for release in the second half of this year but expressed his deep sorrow upon hearing the recent tragic news. He added, “The best thing I can do for Sae-ron is to ensure that her radiant talent and beautiful presence are remembered by the audience.”

The Every Day We webtoon currently does not have an official English release.

Sae-ron Kim was found dead on February 16 at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seongsu-dong, South Korea. She was 24. A police spokesperson stated that there were no signs of forced entry or foul play, but investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing. On Monday, the police reported that they believe Kim's death was a result of suicide. No suicide note was found.

Source: YNA (Myeong-un Oh)

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988. In Korea, the suicide prevention help line service is available at 129. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.