Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Manga Gets Stage Play in December, January

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Shueisha

This year's 41st issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story is getting a stage play that will run in Tokyo in December and in Osaka in January 2025.

Kensaku Kobayashi is directing the play, and Kōhei Kiyasu is writing the script. The play will star Yūki Ogoe as Yūta Okkotsu and Rei Fujita as Sururu Kendō. The play will feature a live band.

The manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The manga debuted in Japan in December 2018 and Viz Media published it in English in January 2021.

Akutami's main Jujutsu Kaisen manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and will end on September 30. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.