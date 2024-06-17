News
Millennium Parade Announces World Tour for November-December 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tour begins on November 2 in Mexico
Millennium Parade, the creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta, announced on Monday that they are going on a world tour titled "Who and How Tour 2024." The tour begins on November 2 in Mexico.
Tour dates include:
- Mexico City, Mexico: Lunario del Auditorio Nacional - November 2
- Los Angeles, CA: Fonda Theater - November 4
- New York, NY: Irvina Plaza - November 7
- Toronto, CA: Danforth Music Hall - November 9
- Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzberg - November 14
- Paris, France: Le Trianon - November 16
- London, U.K.: HERE at Outernet - November 18
- Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg Ronda - November 20
- Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Garden Theater - December 19-20
Crunchyroll will have ticket pre-sales starting on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Local sales will begin on Thursday. General ticket sales open on Friday.
Milliennium Parade performed theme songs for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime and the live-action Homunculus film. They also collaborated for theme songs for the Hell's Paradise anime and BELLE anime film.
Sources: Millennium Parade's X/Twitter account, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)