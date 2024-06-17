Millennium Parade Announces World Tour for November-December 2024

Tour begins on November 2 in Mexico

Millennium Parade , the creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta , announced on Monday that they are going on a world tour titled "Who and How Tour 2024." The tour begins on November 2 in Mexico.

Image via Millennium Parade's X/Twitter account © Sony Music Labels Inc.

Tour dates include:

Mexico City, Mexico: Lunario del Auditorio Nacional - November 2

Los Angeles, CA: Fonda Theater - November 4

New York, NY: Irvina Plaza - November 7

Toronto, CA: Danforth Music Hall - November 9

Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzberg - November 14

Paris, France: Le Trianon - November 16

London, U.K.: HERE at Outernet - November 18

Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg Ronda - November 20

Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Garden Theater - December 19-20

Crunchyroll will have ticket pre-sales starting on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Local sales will begin on Thursday. General ticket sales open on Friday.

Milliennium Parade performed theme songs for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime and the live-action Homunculus film. They also collaborated for theme songs for the Hell's Paradise anime and BELLE anime film.