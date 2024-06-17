×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Millennium Parade Announces World Tour for November-December 2024

posted on by Alex Mateo
Tour begins on November 2 in Mexico

Millennium Parade, the creative team led by King Gnu member Daiki Tsuneta, announced on Monday that they are going on a world tour titled "Who and How Tour 2024." The tour begins on November 2 in Mexico.

millenium-parade-world-tour
Image via Millennium Parade's X/Twitter account
© Sony Music Labels Inc.

Tour dates include:

  • Mexico City, Mexico: Lunario del Auditorio Nacional - November 2
  • Los Angeles, CA: Fonda Theater - November 4
  • New York, NY: Irvina Plaza - November 7
  • Toronto, CA: Danforth Music Hall - November 9
  • Berlin, Germany: Festsaal Kreuzberg - November 14
  • Paris, France: Le Trianon - November 16
  • London, U.K.: HERE at Outernet - November 18
  • Utrecht, Netherlands: TivoliVredenburg Ronda - November 20
  • Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Garden Theater - December 19-20

Crunchyroll will have ticket pre-sales starting on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Local sales will begin on Thursday. General ticket sales open on Friday.

Milliennium Parade performed theme songs for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime and the live-action Homunculus film. They also collaborated for theme songs for the Hell's Paradise anime and BELLE anime film.

Sources: Millennium Parade's X/Twitter account, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives