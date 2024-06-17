Otakon 2024 Hosts Staff, Cast, Author of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic; Studio Trigger Staff

The staff of Otakon 2024 announced on Saturday the event will host Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , and animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani .

Otakon 2024 staff also announced on Sunday the event will host Frontier Works producer Norihiro Kurosawa , anime director Takahide Ogata , light novel author Kurokata , and voice actor Kentarō Itō at the event. The four guests will discuss the The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime.

Otsuka (pictured at right) first attendedin 2023. He debuted in the anime industry as assistant director for'sfilm in 1992. He then worked as an episode director for anime such asand, as well as co-directedat Studio. Otsuka leftand co-foundedwithin 2011. He has worked on'sand most recently theanime.

Abe is a leading key animator behind the Delicious in Dungeon anime. Abe also worked on Little Witch Academia , Promare: SIDE Galo , SSSS.GRIDMAN , BNA: Brand New Animal and SSSS.DYNAZENON .

Otani is one of the leading animators on the Delicious in Dungeon anime. The animator previously worked on BNA: Brand New Animal , SSSS.DYNAZENON , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , and GRIDMAN UNIVERSE .

Otakon is also hosting BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.



