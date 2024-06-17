Manga Up! Global Adds The Black Witch Runs Her Own Boarding House in Another World, Otherside Picnic Manga

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©MINORU NATSU/SQUARE ENIX ©KEI NOMIYA/SQUARE ENIX

The Black Witch Runs Her Own Boarding House in Another World

Manga UP! describes The Black Witch Runs Her Own Boarding House in Another World :

“There was still so much I wanted to do...” A young woman dies in a fire at work and is reborn in another world as a black witch. Her new master, a talking black cat, tells her that black witches have powers capable of changing the world. But this witch has her own dream—to operate a boarding house that welcomes any and all kinds of guests!

Natsu launched the original light novel in Kadokawa 's Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2017. Nomiya launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in October 2021. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2023.

Otherside Picnic

In this sci-fi/fantasy survival thriller, the dangerous and deadly realm of the Otherside--where urban legends, cryptids, and folkloric legends roam--calls to two women, both in search of something. As they set out to sate their curiosity and explore this other world, will the most earth-shattering thing they discover on the Otherside be their feelings for each other?

Mizuno launched the manga in February 2018 in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix published the 12th volume on March 12. Hayakawa Publishing has been publishing the original novels with illustrations by shirakaba since February 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books released the novels physically and digitally in May 2021. J-Novel Club also published the novels digitally in English.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in January 2021.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.