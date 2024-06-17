How would you rate episode 24 of

Episode 24 of Delicious in Dungeon resolves the immediate transformation crisis and sets up the major thrust of the next season all in one bite.

The party does manage to get out of the ancestry-swap scenario they found themselves in last time. Despite my misgivings about the pacing of jumping into this right after Senshi's reveals, I think this is a really fun and interesting bit. The expression of age between the different ancestries as well as the unique perspectives they all have due to their senses is quite funny. And of course, flowery bishounen elf Senshi is pure comedy gold.

I think the solution for this particular scenario was unique too. Thus far the series has done a good job leveraging existing dungeonpunk concepts and D&D-isms and turning them into reasonable ecological and culinary set pieces. This time we even get a bit of real-world mythology in the form of the fairy ring causing the transformations, followed by the rather mundane solution of needing to clean off all of the spores. The resulting wake-up scene with Laios kicking Chilchuck in the head with his big foot is hilarious.

The final realization for the episode is a one-two punch. The first is the emotional realization that Falin and Marceille are two of the most “And historians thought of them as Very Good Friends” women in fiction is one big hit to the ol' gut. It works well, especially Marceille's reaction. Izutsumi trying her best to comfort Marceille is equal parts wholesome and comedic.

The other similarly important half of this finale is Senshi laying out the next arc. Namely, the party will need to eat all of the dragon meat. But there's too much dragon meat for the party to eat in a reasonable amount of time, so they will have to gather up everyone they have met to help chow down all this dragon meat. The metaphysical explanation might be a bit hand-wavey, but I think the net result is perfect: the only way to win the battle is to have a big cookout with all their friends and eat a big dragon. It's truly poetic.

Now for the real hard part: waiting for season 2 to be released…

