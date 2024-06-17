Studio 3Hz Transfers Animation Planning, Production Business to A-1 Pictures

Studio 3Hz announced on Monday that it has transferred its animation planning and production business to A-1 Pictures . The company added that its business will continue at A-1 Pictures .

Studio 3Hz and the official X/Twitter account for the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II anime confirmed the same staff who have been working on the anime will continue to work on the anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will premiere in October.

Yuichiro Matsuka along with Muneki Ogasawara , Masaki Tachibana , and Kōichi Arai founded Studio 3Hz in 2013. The studio has produced such anime as Princess Principal , Flip Flappers , Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , BLACKFOX , Chidori RSC , Dimension W , The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! TV 2 and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! TV 3 , Healer Girl , Celestial Method , The Marginal Service , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , and A3! Season Spring & Summer .

The company has also produced opening animation for such games as Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana , The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III , and Tokyo Xanadu .

