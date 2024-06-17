News
Studio 3Hz Transfers Animation Planning, Production Business to A-1 Pictures
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Studio 3Hz announced on Monday that it has transferred its animation planning and production business to A-1 Pictures. The company added that its business will continue at A-1 Pictures.
Studio 3Hz and the official X/Twitter account for the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II anime confirmed the same staff who have been working on the anime will continue to work on the anime at A-1 Pictures. Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online will premiere in October.
Yuichiro Matsuka along with Muneki Ogasawara, Masaki Tachibana, and Kōichi Arai founded Studio 3Hz in 2013. The studio has produced such anime as Princess Principal, Flip Flappers, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, BLACKFOX, Chidori RSC, Dimension W, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! TV 2 and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! TV 3, Healer Girl, Celestial Method, The Marginal Service, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, and A3! Season Spring & Summer.
The company has also produced opening animation for such games as Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and Tokyo Xanadu.
Sources: Studio 3Hz's X/Twitter account and website, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II anime's X/Twitter account via Yaraon!