Project ARMS' Kyoichi Nanatsuki Launches Dragon Bugyō Manga

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website announced on Monday that Kyoichi Nanatsuki and Mogi Yomogi will launch a new manga titled Dragon Bugyō (Dragon Magistrate) on the website on June 22.

Image via Sunday Webry © Shogakukan Inc. All rights reserved.

Nanatsuki published the Project ARMS manga with artist Ryōji Minagawa in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1997 to 2002. Viz Media released the 22-volume manga in English in 2003-2009.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2001, and a 26-episode sequel series titled Project ARMS: The 2nd Chapter aired in 2001-2002. Viz Media released the first season on DVD in 2002-2004, and released the second season on DVD in 2004-2005. Discotek Media relicensed both anime seasons in 2017 and released the series on home video.

Nanatsuki launched the Tsukimonogakari manga with artist Manyo Asahi in Sunday Webry in October 2022, and the series is ongoing. Shogakukan will publish the manga's third volume on July 11.

Source: Sunday Webry