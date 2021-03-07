2018 Gegege no Kitaro Anime Gets Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Film

Latest anime in franchise aired from April 2018 to March 2020

Toei Animation reveled during a livestream of the "Manga Ōkoku Tottori Seitan 99-nen Mizuki Shigeru Seitansai" (Manga Kingdom Tottori Birth 99 Years Mizuki Shigeru Birth Festival) event on Sunday that the latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime will get an anime film project.

The anime film is titled Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege). The above teaser visual's tagline reads, "why was I born?"

The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show entered its "second year" in April 2019, and then entered its "final arc" titled the "Nurarihyon Arc" in October 2019. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The anime starred Miyuki Sawashiro as Kitarō and Masako Nozawa as Medama Oyaji. Both will reprise roles for the film, although Nozawa is credited as "Kitarō's Father" instead of Medama Oyaji.

Kouji Ogawa served as series director while Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) handled the series scripts. Sorato Shimizu was the character designer and chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and -yaiba- ( Naruto Shippūden ) composed the music. Fuji TV , Yomiuri Advertising , and Toei Animation produced the anime.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.