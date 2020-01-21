Current GeGeGe no Kitaro Anime Ends in March After 2 Years

The staff of the current GeGeGe no Kitarō anime confirmed on Tuesday that the anime will end in March. The newly announced Digimon Adventure: anime reboot will premiere in April and will take over its Sunday 9:00 a.m. timeslot.

The current GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show entered its "second year" in April, and then entered its "final arc" titled the "Nurarihyon Arc" on October 6 last year. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Kouji Ogawa is serving as series director while Hiroshi Ohnogi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is handling the series scripts. Sorato Shimizu is the character designer and chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and -yaiba- ( Naruto Shippūden ) are composing the music. Fuji TV , Yomiuri Advertising , and Toei Animation are producing.



Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web