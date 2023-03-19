Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's Totto-Chan Wartime Memoir Gets Anime Film This Winter

Animation studio Shin-Ei Animation announced on Monday that it is producing an anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window ( Madoigwa no Totto-chan ) autobiographical memoir, which will open in winter later this year.

© 黒柳徹子／2023 映画「窓ぎわのトットちゃん」製作委員会

Shinnosuke Yakuwa ( Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Daimakyō - Peko to 5-nin no Tankentai , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Birth of Japan 2016 , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration ) is directing the film at Shin-Ei Animation . and he is also penning the script alongside Yōsuke Suzuki ( Pazudora ). Shizue Kaneko ( Monster Strike The Movie , Adachi and Shimamura , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ) is designing the characters.

Kuroyanagi's memoir tells her story of going to school at Tomoe Gakuen, after not fitting at her original elementary school. She meets unique students and learns new things at school, even as Japan descends into war.

Kuroyanagi published the book in Japan in 1981, where it became a bestseller over the next year. It became required reading for Japanese elementary school students in the 1980s, and was also translated in English and many other languages worldwide.

