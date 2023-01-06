Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Manga Gets TV Anime in July With Streaming on Hulu

Shogakukan announced on Friday that Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in July. The anime will stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Viz Media launched an official English Twitter account for the anime on Friday. Viz is also streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime.

According to entertainment news source Variety, Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Viz Media will reveal streaming platforms in other territories at a later date. Variety reported that the anime follows a production deal between Viz Media , Shogakukan , and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd.

Shūichirō Umeda stars in the anime as Akira Tendo.

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the anime at studio BUG FILMS and Hanako Ueda is the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, Kii Tanaka is the character designer, and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music. Maiko Gōda is in charge of "music selection" and dugout is in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd is producing the anime.

Image via Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's Twitter account ©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 17.

The manga was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023. Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide on December 22.