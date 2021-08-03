Detective Conan Police Academy Spinoff Manga Gets TV Anime

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Takahiro Arai 's Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) spinoff manga series of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

The magazine also revealed that the Detective Conan manga is going on a hiatus, and it will return in the magazine's 46th issue in October. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 100th volume on October 18.

The spinoff manga's first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October 2019. The arc had three chapters. The second arc, focusing on Wataru Date, debuted in February 2020. The spinoff ended in November 2020.

Shogakukan published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018). Arai ended the manga in the same issue of the launch of Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story in October 2019.