Detective Conan Police Academy Spinoff Manga Gets New Arc

New arc focused on Wataru Date launches on February 5

The ninth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Takahiro Arai 's Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) spinoff manga series of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga will launch a new arc in the magazine's next issue on February 5. The new arc will focus on the character Wataru Date.

The first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October. The arc had three chapters.

Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama frequently puts the manga on hiatus for research in July 2018). Arai ended the manga in the same issue of the launch of Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story last October. Shogakukan published the fourth and final compiled book volume of the manga in November.