Detective Conan Police Academy Spinoff Manga Ends on November 18

Spinoff launched in October 2019

This year's 50th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Takahiro Arai 's Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) spinoff manga series of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 18.

The manga's first arc, the Matsuda arc (Jinpei Matsuda is a character in the Police Academy), debuted in October 2019. The arc had three chapters. The second arc, focusing on Wataru Date, debuted on February 5.

Shogakukan will publish the first compiled book volume for the spinoff manga on November 18, and the second and final volume on December 18.

Arai launched the Meitantei Conan Zero no Tea Time manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama frequently puts the manga on hiatus for research in July 2018). Arai ended the manga in the same issue of the launch of Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story in October 2019.