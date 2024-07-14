Ascendance of a Bookworm Light Novels Get Stage Musical

Stage play runs in Tokyo from October 4-14, Osaka from November 2-3

TO Books announced on Wednesday that Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series will get its first musical stage play adaptation titled Honzuki no Gekokujō ~Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan o Erande Iraremasen (Ascendance of a Bookworm: You Can't Choose the Means to Become a Librarian).

The stage show will run at the Stellar Ball at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel from October 4-14. The show will run at the TT Hall in Cool Japan Park Osaka from November 2-3.

The play will star (actor name romanizations are not confirmed):

Aoi Ikemura and Akari Miura as Myne

as Myne Hosei Misaki and Seira Ina as Lutz

Sakura Mikami and Yuzuha Ikuta as Tuuli

Kento Tsuji as Ferdinand

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) on December 9.

The Hannelore no Kizokuin Gonensei spinoff story launched on the same website in 2017 and is still ongoing.

A certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them! Her goal is to become a librarian. This story begins with her quest to make books so she can live surrounded by them! Dive into this biblio-fantasy written for book lovers and bookworms!

Suzuka drew the art for the manga adaptations of Part 1 and 2, and Ryō Namino is drawing the adaptation of Part 3. Hikaru Katsuki is drawing the adaptation of Part 4. J-Novel Club is releasing the manga adaptations of Parts 1-3.

The light novel inspired a television anime adaptation with three seasons by Ajia-do . The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in May 2022.

The series will get a new anime adapting Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke of the light novel series.