Mamoru Hosoda Reveals Scarlet Anime Film for Release in Winter 2025

Studio Chizu and director Mamoru Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) revealed on Monday a new anime film titled Scarlet ( Hateshi naki Scarlet in Japanese, literally "Scarlet Without Limits") for release in winter 2025. This will be the first new work for Hosoda in four years, since BELLE .

Image via Studio Chizu's X/Twitter account © 2025 スタジオ地図

The film's producer Yuichiro Saito stated the film will have worldwide distribution. TOHO is releasing the film in Japan, while Sony Pictures is releasing the film outside Japan. Sony Pictures has also invested in the film.

The film will center on a strong princess named Scarlet who crosses space-time.

Hosoda is directing the film and writing the screenplay, and is also credited for the original work. Hosoda stated the film is not 2D animation or "Hollywood-style CG," and he is aiming for a completely new look. Hosoda also stated the film will have a different feel to his past works, and will also have action and romance elements. He added that the film is based on a "global classic."

Comic Natalie noted that since The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Hosoda's films have previously opened in Japan in summer, but this new film will open in winter.