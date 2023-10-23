Tei Performs The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Anime's Ending Theme Song

©︎Honobonoru500, TO Books. / The Weakest Tamer Production Committee

The official website for the television anime ofand's) light novel series revealed on Monday thatwill perform the ending theme song "because."

The anime will have an early screening event for the first three episodes on November 23 at the Science Museum in Tokyo. Voice actress Aina Suzuki (Ivy), director Naoki Horiuchi , and Tei will be in attendance. Suzuki and Tei will perform the opening and ending theme songs, respectively, at the event.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels on January 12 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT), and on ABC TV on January 13.

Aina Suzuki stars in the anime as protagonist Ivy, while Mutsumi Tamura stars as the slime Sora. Both reprise their roles from an earlier drama CD for the franchise .

Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Boys Over Flowers , Casshern Sins , Dream Eater Merry ) is credited as supervising director, while Naoki Horiuchi (episode director for Naruto Shippūden , Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is directing the anime at Studio Massket . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Looking Up at the Half Moon , ef: a tale of memories , Ga-Rei: Zero ) is in charge of series composition. Feng Cheng Hu and Yuki Ikeda are the character designers. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

©︎Honobonoru500, TO Books. / The Weakest Tamer Production Committee

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Honobonoru500 began serializing The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, where it is still ongoing. TO Books began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Nama , beginning with the first volume in November 2019. TO Books released the ninth novel volume on June 10. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fourth novel volume on September 5.

Fukino launched the manga adapation in TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 15. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's third volume on May 16.